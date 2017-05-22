US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which gained after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.06 points, or 0.43 percent, to 20,894.9, the S&P 500 gained 12.3 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,394.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.92 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,133.62. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
