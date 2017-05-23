US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 23 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday with investors relieved by the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan, but gains were tempered by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,939.28, the S&P 500 had gained 4.48 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,398.5 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,138.71. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 23 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened little changed on Friday amid concerns over oil prices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower, weighed down by Caterpillar.