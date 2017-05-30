US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.47 points, or 0.24 percent, to 21,029.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.89 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,412.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.01 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,203.19. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
