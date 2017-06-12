US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a stock market decline as technology, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.16 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,235.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.36 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,429.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,175.47. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.