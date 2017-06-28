UPDATE 3-IndiGo eyes Air India stake in possible privatisation
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.06 points, or 0.67 percent, to 21,453.72, the S&P 500 gained 21.3 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,440.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.79 points, or 1.43 percent, to 6,234.41. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LONDON, June 29 A sharp turn lower across risky assets just ahead of the open on Wall Street put European shares on course for their worst day since last September, with tech and sectors most sensitive to higher interest rates the biggest drags.