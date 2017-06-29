FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 hours ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St lower; banks rise
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
G20 SUMMIT
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 29, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 7 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St lower; banks rise

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials posting their worst daily drop in about six weeks, as a recent decline in technology shares deepened and outweighed strength in bank shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.58 points, or 0.78 percent, to 21,287.03, the S&P 500 lost 20.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,419.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.06 points, or 1.44 percent, to 6,144.35.

For the first time since April 13, the Nasdaq ended the day below its 50-day moving average. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.