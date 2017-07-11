FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; politics drive stocks
#Company News
July 11, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 13 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; politics drive stocks

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday in a day driven by political news, including concern over emails disclosed by President Donald Trump's eldest son citing Russian support for his father's election campaign.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 point, or 0 percent, to 21,409.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,425.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.91 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,193.31.

