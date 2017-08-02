FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 2, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, powered by Apple's rally after its quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks kept the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 22,016.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,477.57 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.29 point to 6,362.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.