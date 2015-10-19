ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: HY bonds stay firm in softer markets
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Monday as a rebound in biotech shares offset weak quarterly results and sliding oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,230.74, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,033.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,905.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees