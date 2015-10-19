NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Monday as a rebound in biotech shares offset weak quarterly results and sliding oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,230.74, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,033.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,905.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)