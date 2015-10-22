Oct 22 U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday with the S&P 500 index hitting a two-month high on stronger-than-expected corporate results from companies including McDonald's and cues from the European Central Bank about extending its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 321.25 points, or 1.87 percent, to 17,489.86, the S&P 500 gained 33.61 points, or 1.66 percent, to 2,052.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.93 points, or 1.65 percent, to 4,920.05.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)