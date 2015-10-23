Oct 23 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after China's central bank cut interest rate to jumpstart a slowing economy and tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon reported strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.6 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,549.76, the S&P 500 gained 16.23 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,068.74 and the Nasdaq composite index added 104.08 points, or 2.12 percent, to 5,024.13. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)