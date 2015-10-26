BRIEF-CMI Ltd gets order worth 870 mln rupees
* Says gets order worth INR 870 million for supply of signaling cables by central railways Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and quarterly earnings reports from key companies including Apple .
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.28 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,651.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,074.45 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,030.84. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says gets order worth INR 870 million for supply of signaling cables by central railways Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pAkj7V) Further company coverage: