Oct 26 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and quarterly earnings reports from key companies including Apple .

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.28 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,651.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,074.45 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,030.84. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)