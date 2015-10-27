China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
Oct 27 U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assessed mixed earnings reports and data showed durable goods orders slipped in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.92 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,554.13, the S&P 500 lost 7.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,063.79 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 9.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,024.83. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a