NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher after a volatile session on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy by signaling a December interest rate hike was still on the table.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 197.35 points, or 1.12 percent, to 17,778.78, the S&P 500 gained 24.32 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,090.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.55 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,095.69. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)