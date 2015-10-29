Oct 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve revived expectations of an increase in interest rates in December and data showed that U.S. GDP growth was below expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.66 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,735.86, the S&P 500 lost 5.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,084.77 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 25.79 points, or 0.51 percent, at 5,069.90. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)