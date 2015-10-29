GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pull back, but on track for winning week
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday as the market digested the potential for an interest rate hike in December, as well as some disappointing tech earnings reports and a possible massive pharmaceutical merger.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,756.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,089.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,074.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's main stock indexes extended gains on Friday morning, as the central bank's move to inject funds amid liquidity worries offered some solace.