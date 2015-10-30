NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks registered their strongest monthly performance in four years on Friday, even as they finished lower on the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,664.34, the S&P 500 lost 9.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,079.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,053.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)