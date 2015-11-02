NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks added to their
recent run with sharp gains on Monday, as the beaten-down energy
group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry led
increases across all sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.15 points,
or 0.93 percent, to 17,828.69, the S&P 500 gained 24.68
points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15.
The Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level since
March 2000 and was less than a point away from its record
closing high.
