Nov 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, a day after a strong rally across the board pushed the Nasdaq 100 to a 15-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,812.22, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,100.26 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 13.70 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,113.44. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)