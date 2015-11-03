US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, a day after a strong rally across the board pushed the Nasdaq 100 to a 15-year high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,812.22, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,100.26 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 13.70 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,113.44. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)