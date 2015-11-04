Nov 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after a report showed that the private sector added more jobs than expected in October.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,952.76. The S&P 500 gained 2.76 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,112.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 11.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,156.20. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)