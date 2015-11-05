Nov 5 U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, a day after strong results from Facebook and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated interest rate could be raised next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,877.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,103.33 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 3.97 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,146.45. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)