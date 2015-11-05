US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Nov 5 U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, a day after strong results from Facebook and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated interest rate could be raised next month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,877.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,103.33 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 3.97 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,146.45. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)