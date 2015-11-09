NEW YORK Nov 9 The S&P 500 index suffered its worst loss in six weeks on Monday as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and fretted about weak Chinese trade data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 178.71 points, or 1 percent, to 17,731.62, the S&P 500 lost 20.53 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,078.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.82 points, or 1.01 percent, to 5,095.30. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)