US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW YORK Nov 9 The S&P 500 index suffered its worst loss in six weeks on Monday as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and fretted about weak Chinese trade data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 178.71 points, or 1 percent, to 17,731.62, the S&P 500 lost 20.53 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,078.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.82 points, or 1.01 percent, to 5,095.30. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)