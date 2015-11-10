PRECIOUS-Gold firm as US political concerns pressure dollar; stocks drop

* Political drama in Washington unsettles investors * Gold sees best one-day gain in a month on Thursday * Spot gold may drop to $1,209/oz - technicals (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R May 12 Gold prices rose on Friday for a second straight session as political uncertainty in the United States following the sacking of FBI chief James Comey pressured the dollar and equities fell. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,227.33 per ounce at 0707 GMT. Spot go