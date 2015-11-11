Nov 11 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after data from China appeared to make the case for further stimulus measures from Beijing, even as investors brace for a possible U.S. interest rate hike in December.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,781.59, the S&P 500 was up 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,085.73 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.88 points, or 0.29 percent, at 5,098.13. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)