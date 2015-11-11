US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
Nov 11 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after data from China appeared to make the case for further stimulus measures from Beijing, even as investors brace for a possible U.S. interest rate hike in December.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,781.59, the S&P 500 was up 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,085.73 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.88 points, or 0.29 percent, at 5,098.13. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)