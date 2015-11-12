PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a prominent hawk who is ready to increase rates, raised concerns of permanently low rates in industrial nations that could force a rethink of monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.81 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,633.41. The S&P 500 lost 7.55 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,067.45 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 22.73 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,044.30. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad