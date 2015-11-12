PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Nov 12 U.S. stocks suffered their worst session in over a month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an interest-rate rise next month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 254.28 points, or 1.44 percent, to 17,447.94, the S&P 500 lost 28.99 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,046.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.94 points, or 1.22 percent, to 5,005.08.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad