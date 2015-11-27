Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, a shortened trading day, as investors turn their focus to the crucial U.S. holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.24 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,794.15, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,089.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.36 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,122.50. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)