NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday as a shooting in southern California added to investor jitters about rising interest rates and oil prices that dipped below $40 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 158.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,729.68, the S&P 500 lost 23.11 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,079.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.08 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,123.22.

