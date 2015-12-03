Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rate and extended its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.1 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,776.78, the S&P 500 gained 5.02 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,084.53 and the Nasdaq composite added 20.94 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,144.16. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)