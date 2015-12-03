NEW YORK Dec 3 The S&P 500 suffered its biggest loss since late September on Thursday as European Central Bank action disappointed investors, while Janet Yellen's comments suggested the Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 250.47 points, or 1.41 percent, to 17,479.21, the S&P 500 lost 29.75 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,049.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.70 points, or 1.67 percent, to 5,037.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)