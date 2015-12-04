Dec 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data showed the economy was strengthening, building the case for an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.66 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,506.33, the S&P 500 gained 4.48 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,054.1 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,049.87. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)