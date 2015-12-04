NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Friday as U.S. jobs data suggested the economy was strong enough to sustain a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 369.96 points, or 2.12 percent, to 17,847.63, the S&P 500 gained 41.99 points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,091.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.74 points, or 2.08 percent, to 5,142.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)