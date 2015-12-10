NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day decline but oil's drop to near seven-year lows still weighed on investors ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,575.15, the S&P 500 gained 4.6 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,052.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,045.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)