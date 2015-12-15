Dec 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as crude oil prices recovered from near 11-year lows and ahead of a widely expected increase in interest rates later in the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,366.97, the S&P 500 gained 8.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,030.85 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 38.21 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,990.44. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)