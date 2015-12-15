US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Dec 15 U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday, led by energy and financial shares ahead of Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 156.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,525.17, the S&P 500 gained 21.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,043.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,995.36.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)