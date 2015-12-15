Dec 15 U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday, led by energy and financial shares ahead of Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 156.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,525.17, the S&P 500 gained 21.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,043.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,995.36.

