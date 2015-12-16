Dec 16 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.75 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,594.66, the S&P 500 gained 10.72 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,054.13 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 38.76 points, or 0.78 percent, to 5,034.12. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)