US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as Fed downplays economic weakness
* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Dec 18 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday for the second straight day, weighed down by concerns including falling crude oil prices and the global response to the Federal Reserve's interest hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 370.19 points, or 2.12 percent, to 17,125.65, the S&P 500 lost 36.36 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,005.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.47 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,923.08. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees