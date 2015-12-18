Dec 18 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday for the second straight day, weighed down by concerns including falling crude oil prices and the global response to the Federal Reserve's interest hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 370.19 points, or 2.12 percent, to 17,125.65, the S&P 500 lost 36.36 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,005.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.47 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,923.08. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)