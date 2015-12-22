US STOCKS-Wall Street pares gains as energy shares slip
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Dec 22 Wall Street rallied across the board on Tuesday after oil prices recovered slightly and data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a fairly healthy clip in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.79 points, or 0.96 percent, to 17,417.41, the S&P 500 gained 17.85 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,039 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.19 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,001.11. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
