US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as crude prices edged up, recovering some of their Monday losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.7 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,594.97, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,065.35 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 24.97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,065.95. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)