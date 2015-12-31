Dec 31 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as crude oil fell further to end the year in steep losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.89 points, or 0.36 percent, to 17,539.98, the S&P 500 lost 7.37 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,055.99 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 19.25 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,046.60. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)