NEW YORK Dec 31 Wall Street dropped on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 marginally lower over a year marked by record highs as well as a major selloff.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 181.51 points, or 1.03 percent, to 17,422.36, the S&P 500 had lost 19.62 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,043.74 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 58.44 points, or 1.15 percent, to 5,007.41. (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski)