Jan 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as markets stabilized after a bruising selloff on the first trading day of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,160.44, the S&P 500 3.28 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,015.94 and the Nasdaq Composite index 14.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,917.84. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)