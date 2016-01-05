US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK Jan 5 The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weak start to the new year, though investors remained cautious.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.07 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,159.01, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,016.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.66 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,891.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.