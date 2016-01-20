NEW YORK Jan 20 Wall Street's recent selloff deepened on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest in over a year as U.S. oil prices plummeted to 2003 lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 248.87 points, or 1.55 percent, to 15,767.15, the S&P 500 lost 21.92 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,859.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.26 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,471.69. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)