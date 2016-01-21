US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Jan 21 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as crude oil prices pared their losses and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments boosted prospects of continued stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,763.46.
The S&P 500 was up 1.96 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,861.29.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,477.03. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
