NEW YORK Jan 21 Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as oil prices recorded their biggest gain this year and ECB President Mario Draghi raised hopes of more stimulus for the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.12 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,881.86, the S&P 500 gained 9.6 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,868.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,472.06.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)