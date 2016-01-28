BRIEF-Bansal Roofing Products approves raising of funds not exceeding 40 mln rupees
* Approved raising of funds not exceeding INR 40 million by way of offer and issue of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 28 Wall Street gained on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered energy sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.57 points, or 0.78 percent, to 16,069.03, the S&P 500 gained 10.23 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,893.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.51 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,506.68. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Approved raising of funds not exceeding INR 40 million by way of offer and issue of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 18 (IFR) - There was a sea of red across the region as equities fell amid weak sentiment attributable to rising overnight political uncertainties in the United States.