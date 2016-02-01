Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday after a late-day rebound, helped by strong gains in Facebook and Alphabet.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.46 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,448.84, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,939.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.41 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,620.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)