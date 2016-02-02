NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after a disappointing spending forecast from Exxon Mobil and another steep drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 295.16 points, or 1.79 percent, to 16,154.02, the S&P 500 lost 36.33 points, or 1.87 percent, to 1,903.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.42 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,516.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)