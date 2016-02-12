Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by a rebound in energy and financial stocks after a steep selloff through the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 118.68 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,778.86.

The S&P 500 was up 13.32 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,842.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 39.53 points, or 0.93 percent, at 4,306.36. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)